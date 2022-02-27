Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.93% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDSF. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $645,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 240,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 142,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDSF opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $20.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

