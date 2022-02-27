Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in McKesson were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McKesson by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $275.38 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $282.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

