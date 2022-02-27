Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,609 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.66. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

