Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,073 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.23% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $104.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $115.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day moving average is $108.77.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

