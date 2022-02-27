CHADS VC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $36.00 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $36.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,396,629 coins and its circulating supply is 46,204,083 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

