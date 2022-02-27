ChainX Price Reaches $1.23 on Major Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00003275 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $15.29 million and $1.10 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.77 or 0.06919861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,587.46 or 0.99932010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00045547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003114 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 12,408,875 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

