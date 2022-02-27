Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIAFF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.