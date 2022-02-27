ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $13.71 on Friday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $973,490,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,331,000 after purchasing an additional 359,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,557 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 581,274 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,093,000 after buying an additional 1,030,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

