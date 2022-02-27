Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $211.22 million and $94.25 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

