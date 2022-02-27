Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 65,739 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,739 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.25% of Kronos Bio worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRON. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Kronos Bio news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $202,892.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $140,844.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $420.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

