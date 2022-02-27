Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 8,238 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $14,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16,904.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 479,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 476,707 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 156.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 508,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,677,000 after acquiring an additional 310,180 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at $13,594,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 392,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 197,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter.

GSY stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $50.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

