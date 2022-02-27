Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,801 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Clipper Realty worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 31,311 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 70.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 44,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.04. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

