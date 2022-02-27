CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $869.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002589 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012110 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007755 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,769,432 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.