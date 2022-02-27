Cobak Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $228.29 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Cobak Token coin can currently be bought for $2.50 or 0.00006395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $60.86 million and $228.29 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,341,789 coins. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak . The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

