Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,059,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COIN. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.09.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total value of $253,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total transaction of $20,261,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $176.83 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.92 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

