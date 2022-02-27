Coldstack Hits 24-Hour Volume of $210,357.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $210,357.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001794 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.86 or 0.06910917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,603.12 or 0.99764208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00053257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

