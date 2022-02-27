Collective Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001925 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Collective has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Collective has a total market capitalization of $192,087.06 and $61.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00036116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00109959 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

