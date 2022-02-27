Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Position Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.78% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,479 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

