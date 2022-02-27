Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,055.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLPBY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

