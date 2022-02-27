Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Comerica Bank increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,744 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in Williams Companies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 21,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $785,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,069,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Williams Companies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.