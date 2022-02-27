Comerica Bank Buys 26,595 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,490,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,513,000 after acquiring an additional 226,761 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $856,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.89.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $179.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.00 and a 200 day moving average of $207.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,101,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,538,869. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

