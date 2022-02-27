Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $601.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $549.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.