Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,907 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 29,835 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.60 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

