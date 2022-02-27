Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.16% of Colfax worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after acquiring an additional 499,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,993,000 after acquiring an additional 422,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,927 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.5% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,728,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,153,000 after acquiring an additional 581,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,583,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,483,000 after acquiring an additional 92,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $270,430.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $768,212. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

CFX opened at $42.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

