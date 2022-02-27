Comerica Bank Has $11.40 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,978 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 163,801 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,430,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,273,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

