Comerica Bank Has $11.61 Million Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 4,835.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.24% of Gates Industrial worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,897,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,490,000 after purchasing an additional 562,348 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,577,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,793,000 after purchasing an additional 267,946 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,140 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,395,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,518,000 after acquiring an additional 268,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,321,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,087,000 after acquiring an additional 122,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

