Comerica Bank Has $12.72 Million Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Comerica Bank increased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.34% of AAON worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AAON by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AAON by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AAON by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,027 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $54,314.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,687 shares of company stock worth $771,364. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of AAON opened at $58.51 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average is $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.65.

AAON Profile (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.