Comerica Bank Has $12.87 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,739 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $336,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

