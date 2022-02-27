Comerica Bank Has $13.65 Million Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.88% of Mesa Laboratories worth $13,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $3,505,395 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $256.99 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLAB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.