Comerica Bank Has $13.73 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Amphenol by 29.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 930,800 shares of company stock valued at $76,406,492 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

