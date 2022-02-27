Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,053.57 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,446.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2,376.06.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,725.19.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

