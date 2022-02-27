Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,303,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,988,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,732,000 after acquiring an additional 100,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

