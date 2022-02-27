Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,003 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,363,000 after buying an additional 1,164,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after buying an additional 1,235,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,244,000 after buying an additional 104,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

