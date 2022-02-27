Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of ITT worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

