Comerica Bank Sells 12,121 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after purchasing an additional 667,877 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its position in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,207,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ally Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,216,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Ally Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,695,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,607,000 after acquiring an additional 160,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ally Financial by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,680,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,599,000 after acquiring an additional 485,745 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,456 shares of company stock worth $2,227,101. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

