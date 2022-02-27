Comerica Bank Sells 12,623 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,279. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $152.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

