Comerica Bank Sells 13,662 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $14,865,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $180.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.06 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.