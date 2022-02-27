Comerica Bank Sells 24,586 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,489,000 after acquiring an additional 907,484 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,200,000 after acquiring an additional 836,557 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,741,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.38. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.