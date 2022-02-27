Comerica Bank Sells 29,835 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,907 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 29,835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,545,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 310.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.60 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

