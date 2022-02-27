Comerica Bank Sells 5,701 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.17% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $12,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,458,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,746,000 after buying an additional 370,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,058,000 after buying an additional 236,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,914,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198,601 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 173,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 53.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $72.77. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

