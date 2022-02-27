Comerica Bank Sells 99,089 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,089 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,035,000 after purchasing an additional 718,350 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

CSX opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

