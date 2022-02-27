Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.34% of BankUnited worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

NYSE BKU opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

