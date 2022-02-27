Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Comerica worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,438,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 600,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 234,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.