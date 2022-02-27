Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRZBY. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.34) to €11.70 ($13.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRZBY. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerzbank in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Commerzbank by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Commerzbank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the period.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

