Comparing Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) & Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) and Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and Abliva AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00 Abliva AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $167.64, indicating a potential upside of 68.06%. Given Karuna Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Karuna Therapeutics is more favorable than Abliva AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and Abliva AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics N/A -25.93% -25.22% Abliva AB (publ) N/A -81.15% -71.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and Abliva AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics $36.96 million 79.94 -$68.55 million ($4.93) -20.23 Abliva AB (publ) $20,000.00 674.18 -$6.54 million N/A N/A

Abliva AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Karuna Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics beats Abliva AB (publ) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Abliva AB (publ) Company Profile

Abliva AB is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases. Its projects include KL1333 and NV354. The company was founded by Eskil Elmer on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

