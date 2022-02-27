Comparing Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) and Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Minim and Infinera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Infinera 1 3 2 0 2.17

Minim currently has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 119.47%. Infinera has a consensus price target of $10.21, suggesting a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than Infinera.

Risk & Volatility

Minim has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinera has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and Infinera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Infinera -11.98% -16.77% -3.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Minim shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Infinera shares are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Infinera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minim and Infinera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million 1.25 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -21.83 Infinera $1.43 billion 1.37 -$170.78 million ($0.83) -11.05

Minim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Infinera. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infinera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Infinera beats Minim on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular. The company was founded by David F. Welch, Drew Daniel Perkins, and Jagdeep Singh in December 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

