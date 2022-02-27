Conceal Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $71,209.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,708.21 or 0.99871619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00070758 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00233561 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00145081 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00283436 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003723 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00032182 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,644,225 coins and its circulating supply is 11,332,995 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

