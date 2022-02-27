Constellation Market Capitalization Tops $175.54 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $175.54 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00036711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00110611 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

