Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2,478.57.

Several research analysts have commented on CSU shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$2,113.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,167.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2,156.54. The company has a market cap of C$44.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,601.10 and a twelve month high of C$2,385.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

