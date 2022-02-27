Content Neutrality Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $195,953.49 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $195,953.49 and approximately $2,469.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

